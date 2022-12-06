Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit

    The police also said that an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 465, 469, 471 (all for forgery) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    The Gujarat Police on Tuesday (December 6) detained Trinamool Congress's (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over a tweet endorsing an alleged fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse incident there.

    Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cyber Crime, Jitendra Yadav said that the TMC leader was apprehended from Jaipur in Rajasthan during the early hours by officials of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

    Also read: Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    "Based on a complaint we received from a citizen, an FIR has been lodged against Gokhale for spreading fake news about the PM's visit to Morbi. We detained him from Jaipur today morning and he is being brought here for further legal process," Yadav said, adding a formal arrest will be made after a COVID-19 test.

    The police also said that an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 465, 469, 471 (all for forgery) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

    Also read: Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    Gokhale had tweeted a news clipping which apparently appeared to have been published in a leading Gujarati newspaper. The news clipping claimed a query under the Right to Information (RTI) revealed the Gujarat government had spent Rs 30 crore on PM Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapsed there in October. The Morbi bridge tragedy had claimed over 130 lives.

    Citing the news clipping which he attached in his tweet, Gokhale said, "RTI reveals that Modi's visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs 30 crore...Just Modi's event management and PR costs more than the lives of 135 innocent people."

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot - gps

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval AJR

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval

    Mathura on alert after Hindu Mahasabha calls for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque; check details AJR

    UP Police arrest Hindu Mahasabha leader during bid to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Mathura Shahi Masjid Idgah

    Recent Stories

    Transferred money to wrong UPI ID Heres what you should do next to get your money gcw

    Transferred money to wrong UPI ID? Here's what you should do next to get your money

    Switzerland is planning to ban electric vehicles; know why - adt

    Switzerland is planning to ban electric vehicles; know why

    Indonesia passes new criminal code, bans sex outside marriage; check details AJR

    Indonesia passes new criminal code, bans sex outside marriage; check details

    Conjunctivitis: What is Pink Eye? What are symptoms, causes and treatment? Stay safe RBA

    Conjunctivitis: What is Pink Eye? What are symptoms, causes and treatment? Stay safe

    UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself loses to landlord starts living with the house owner gcw

    UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself, loses to landlord, starts living with the house owner

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon