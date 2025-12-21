Union Ministers JP Nadda and Amit Shah hailed the Mahayuti alliance's 'historic' win in Maharashtra's local body polls, crediting the victory to PM Modi's leadership. CM Devendra Fadnavis said the alliance won 75% of chairperson seats.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers in securing a "historic" win for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra local body polls. This resounding victory of Mahayuti reflects the unwavering support of the people for the public welfare policies of the double-engine government under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi," JP Nadda posted on X.

Also congratulating Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, he added, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all BJP and NDA workers, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, members of the NDA, and the state president Ravindra Chavan, for the historic victory of Mahayuti in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra," he said in the X post.

Top Leaders Hail Victory

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra for sweeping the state's local body polls, as the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed it won more than 150 seats across the state, and had 3,300 corporators get elected. "Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the NDA," Shah wrote on X.

Alliance Claims Dominant Win

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed earlier today that around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. "Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3300 candidates of the BJP have been elected," he said.

In Pune district, 17 local bodies went to polls, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was not able to open its account.

Win Seen as 'Trailer' for Future Polls

The Mahayuti alliance has also claimed that the results of the local body polls is also a "trailer" to the much awaited political contest set to happen in January 15, when multiple Municipal Corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation and more than 20 others will go to polls. Voting for BMC and other bodies is scheduled for January 15, with counting on January 16. (ANI)