Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police while leading a protest over the NEET-UG paper leak. Rahul vowed the 'fight for justice for students' would not stop, a sentiment echoed by other detained Congress leaders.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that "fight for justice for students" will continue despite pressure from the Centre, after he and several other Congress leaders were detained during a protest over the police action against CJP's march towards Parliament over NEET-UG paper leak on Monday.

"Modi Ji, try every pressure, exert all your might - this fight for justice for students will now not stop or be halted," the Congress MP posted on X Tuesday.

Rahul, Priyanka Among Leaders Detained

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

While being detained by the Delhi Police, Congress MP Priyanka Vadra said, "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us."

Police attempted to forcibly remove Rahul Gandhi from the site and were seen carrying him to the bus. Several Congress leaders, including K Suresh and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, were also detained as police dispersed the demonstrators, who had marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg after alleging police brutality against students protesting over the paper leak a day earlier.

Congress Vows to Continue Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also condemned the detention of Congress leaders and said that the protest will continue till the students get justice. The Karnataka CM told ANI, "It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (were detained). We are all fighting for the cause of the students of this country. We want justice. We want this to be discussed in the Parliament. More than 100 MPs are here. No one is afraid of being arrested. This movement will continue till justice is given."

Government Hits Back

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, alleged that Rahul Gandhi backed off from his word and continued to protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, despite the government's assurance to hold a parliamentary discussion on the NEET-UG examination. (ANI)