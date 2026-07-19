Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar urged the public to maintain peace during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. A public screening of the Argentina vs Spain match will be held in Bengaluru, with the CM attending. Police have extended hours for eateries.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday urged the general public to maintain law and order during the FIFA World Cup 2026 telecast. "This morning, I have requested everyone to be very calm. Law and order are very important. We have given you an opportunity, so you can enjoy. We believe in the youth of this country and the state. Let them be happy," he said.

Public Screening in Bengaluru

Earlier on Saturday, the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA), in association with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka, organised a public live screening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will personally attend the event and watch the live telecast of the World Cup final along with football fans, sportspersons, dignitaries, and members of the public, according to a press release.

The live screening of the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain will begin at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at the NGV Indoor Stadium, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Eateries Get Extended Hours

Moreover, the Bengaluru City Police also extended the operating hours of hotels, restaurants, and bars on selected match days. The order was issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Friday, following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which had sought longer food service hours to allow fans to watch the late-night matches.

According to the order, hotels and restaurants within the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate limits will be allowed to serve food till 1:00 AM on July 19 and till 3:30 AM on July 20 for the World Cup final.

The Final Showdown: Argentina vs Spain

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). Spain are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit. Enzo Fernandez restored parity with the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)