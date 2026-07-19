Former TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy is scheduled to take his oath as a BJP Rajya Sabha MP on July 20. He, along with Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, recently resigned from the TMC and joined the BJP, citing trust in PM Modi's leadership.

Former TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy is set to take the oath as a BJP Rajya Sabha MP in the national capital on July 20 (Monday). "I am going to Delhi as I have to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP tomorrow..." Roy told reporters.

Former TMC Leaders Join BJP

The oath-taking ceremony comes after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, along with former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 9 in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya at the party office in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Welcoming the three leaders into the party, Bhattacharya said they had reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "This is a joyous occasion for us, and the entire BJP is delighted. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as its state President, I--along with our workers, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the entire cabinet, and our whole organisation--welcome these three individuals wholeheartedly and with great happiness."

The development came after the three leaders resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the Trinamool Congress.

Leaders Cite Trust in PM Modi's Vision

Shortly after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs, Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, cited trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision as a reason to join the BJP.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, while speaking to ANI, expressed his optimism regarding the BJP's governance style and its commitment to its manifesto. "This government has begun working by taking up every agenda item listed in the manifesto and doing so with great speed and vigour. The general public is happy about this. More work will follow, and that is why we are filled with great hope and joy," Roy stated. (ANI)