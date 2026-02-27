A foreign female tourist alleged harassment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area after sharing a video showing two men following her for over 15 minutes and repeatedly demanding selfies despite her refusals.

A foreign female tourist alleged harassment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area after sharing a video showing two men following her for over 15 minutes and repeatedly demanding selfies despite her refusals. The now-viral video shows two men following a foreign woman for over 15 minutes, repeatedly pressuring her for selfies despite her refusals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The foreign tourist, identified as Ines Faria, shared the video on her Instagram account on Thursday. In her caption, she clarified that this was the first such incident she had encountered during her two-month stay in India.

“This was the first time something like this happened to me in India… and I’ve been here for 2 months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different. They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn’t feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point I had to physically push them away just to create space,” she wrote.

“Just a reminder that “no” is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first,” she added.

The video has sparked discussions online about consent, public behaviour, and the safety of tourists in crowded urban spaces.