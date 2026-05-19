A six-month-old baby travelling onboard a train received urgent medical assistance in time after railway staff sprang into action during a medical emergency, drawing widespread praise online.

A six-month-old baby travelling onboard a train received urgent medical assistance in time after railway staff sprang into action during a medical emergency, drawing widespread praise online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident surfaced after the official X account of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Danapur shared visuals of a doctor attending to the infant inside the train. According to the post, the child, who was travelling on train number 13246, suddenly developed a medical complication that required immediate attention.

“As soon as the information was received, onboard TTE Dharmveer Yadav acted promptly and informed DNR Commercial Control, following which medical assistance was arranged at Mokama,” the post stated.

Scroll to load tweet…

Railway officials quickly coordinated with medical teams to ensure doctors were ready when the train reached Mokama station in Bihar. Their rapid response reportedly ensured that the infant received treatment without any critical delay.

The DRM Danapur account further revealed that the baby’s parents thanked the travelling ticket examiner and Indian Railways for stepping in and arranging immediate medical support for their child.

Social media users applauded the efficiency and presence of mind shown by railway personnel. They praised TTE Dharmveer Yadav, noting that frontline railway staff frequently become unexpected first responders during emergencies onboard trains.

In an earlier incident, railway authorities had arranged urgent medical support for a sick toddler and her mother during a train journey, helping them receive timely treatment before the situation escalated further.