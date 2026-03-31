A 12‑year‑old girl was beaten to death by her father in Bulandshahr after stealing candies. Her mother was injured trying to stop him, and UP police have registered a murder case.

A 12‑year‑old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father in Bulandshahr after he discovered she had stolen a box of candies from a local grocery shop, police said on Saturday. Her mother, Aarti Devi, was also injured when she tried to intervene.

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The incident occurred on Thursday after the Navratri feast when Pooja Rani, a Class 6 student at a government primary school, went to buy candies. She allegedly took a box without paying. Upon learning of this, her father, Pushpendra Kumar, a milkman, repeatedly struck her with sticks. Pooja later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Kumar bolted the house from inside after the assault, preventing his wife and children from calling for help. Later in the evening, he locked the house from outside and left. Aarti then alerted neighbors, who contacted police the following morning.

Complaint Filed Against Father

Aarti Devi told police, “In a fit of rage, my husband started beating her with a stick. I begged him to stop, but he hit me too.” Based on her complaint, a case of murder has been registered against Pushpendra Kumar.

SP (Rural) Tejveer Singh confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Authorities said Pooja was the eldest among four siblings.

The shocking incident has drawn strong reactions locally. A passerby remarked, “Not a single day, skipped news about horrible murders taking place in this land. Pity.”

Police investigations continue, with officials emphasizing that Pushpendra Kumar fled after the assault and remains at large.