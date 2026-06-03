Seven people were killed and 38 injured in a head-on collision between a Maharashtra ST bus and a water tanker in Gujarat's Surat. CM Fadnavis and PM Modi expressed grief, with the PM announcing an ex-gratia for the victims' families.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid tribute to the seven people who lost their lives in an accident involving an ST bus from Maharashtra in Surat district of Gujarat The head-on collision of a Maharashtra State Transport bus and a water tanker on National Highway 56 along the Bardoli-Vyara stretch in Surat district claimed the lives of at least seven people and injured 38.

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"The accident involving an ST bus from Maharashtra in Surat district of Gujarat, resulting in the death of some individuals, is an extremely tragic incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families. The ST and Jalgaon district administrations are in contact with the Surat district administration, and all necessary assistance is being provided. Complete care is being taken of those injured in this accident. I pray at the feet of God for their swift recovery," he wrote. https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2061874470818812079

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The Prime Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident, emphasising that rescue operations are actively underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Surat district, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site".

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO statement further read.

Police Detail How the Collision Occurred

Earlier, according to a top police officer, the collision occurred on the stretch leading from Bardoli towards Vyara and following the severe collision, one of the buses caught fire. Inspector General (IG), Surat (Rural), Prem Vir Singh, stated that the accident was triggered after a passenger bus rammed into a water tanker from behind, crossed the divider and collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

"A water tanker was travelling ahead on the road. A bus carrying passengers collided with the tanker from behind. The driver of the bus lost control of the steering wheel; the bus crossed the divider and collided with another bus approaching from the opposite direction," IG Singh told ANI.

"The injured individuals have been admitted to various hospitals across Bardoli. An investigation is currently underway to determine exactly how many other people, if any, were present on the buses," he stated.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further details are awaited. (ANI)