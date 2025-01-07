FASTag to be made mandatory from April 1, 2025 for all vehicles in Maharashtra

Maharashtra cabinet has decided that FASTag will be mandatory from April 1, 2025 for all vehicles across the state.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Maharashtra cabinet, during its meeting on Tuesday, decided that FASTag will be mandatory from April 1, 2025 for all vehicles across the state. The directive is seen as a significant move for vehicle owners, especially those driving four-wheelers, as it aims to streamline toll collection and reduce traffic congestion.

With the implementation date set, attention is now on how vehicle owners will respond to this mandate and its practical implications.

Key decisions from Cabinet meeting

Mandatory FASTag for Vehicles

From April 1, 2025, all vehicles in Maharashtra must have a FASTag.

Amendments to Public-Private Partnership Policy (2014)

Revisions aimed at enhancing the state’s Public Works Department’s efficiency

Reforms in Administrative Procedure

Updates to the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business to ensure governance is more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric.

Specific provisions include:

- Guidelines for presenting cases to the Cabinet, Chief Minister, and Governor.

- Clearly defined powers for the Chief Minister, ministers, and council of ministers.

- Codified responsibilities for legislative and administrative processes, including the introduction and management of bills in the legislature.

Anticipated impacts of governance reforms

The reforms in the Government Rules of Business are expected to redefine the roles and responsibilities of ministers, legislative assemblies, and administrative officials. By streamlining decision-making processes and clarifying duties, the government aims to enhance overall administrative efficiency.

In the past, districts' guardian minister roles were predominantly held by Shiv Sena during Eknath Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister.

This year, BJP leaders have been vocally demanding the opportunity to take over these roles, particularly in Beed. Local BJP workers have passed resolutions urging party leadership to secure this position, intensifying the political tug-of-war.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
