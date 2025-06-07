Srinagar: The inaugural ride of the Vande Bharat Express between Srinagar and Katra has drawn praise from passengers, many of whom described the new service as offering "unmatched convenience," making travel "much easier", "possible and comfortable," while hailing it as a "great move by the government" to connect Kashmir with the rest of India.



Tourists and locals alike hailed the launch as a historic moment, saying it would not only cut down travel time but also boost tourism and make Kashmir more accessible.







Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar Khajanchi, a tourist from Bikaner in Rajasthan, shared his experience, "We came from Bikaner to Mumbai and then to Srinagar. We've visited places like Belgaum, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg. Many had tried to scare us into cancelling our trip, but we were determined. When we heard Vande Bharat was running, we cancelled our taxi to Jammu Tawi, even though we lost Rs 6,000. We booked Vande Bharat tickets at 7 PM and reached Srinagar by 8 PM. Due to my health problems, the train made travel much easier."



Khajanchi, who is recovering from a foot fracture, added, "The convenience offered by Vande Bharat is unmatched. I had two fractures, so we had to cancel our earlier car and train bookings. But this train made the journey possible and comfortable."







His wife, Manju Khajanchi, also expressed satisfaction with their Kashmir trip. "We've spent five days in Srinagar. The weather is lovely, and people are welcoming. Whatever you hear in the news is far from reality. It's peaceful and beautiful--just like a paradise," she said, standing at Srinagar railway station before boarding the train back to Katra.



Another traveller highlighted the new service's time-saving aspect: “Earlier, travelling to Jammu meant taking a flight or a long taxi ride. Now, the Vande Bharat train will make the same journey in nearly the same time as a flight. It's a great move by the government to connect Kashmir with the rest of India.” He added, "This will benefit not just tourists but also officials and local commuters. Once extended to Jammu in two months, the journey will become even smoother. People from the South who earlier avoided long flights or multiple modes of transport can now come by train."







With the commencement of this route, many believe Kashmir will witness a sharp rise in tourism, as Vande Bharat promises a fast, reliable, and scenic journey through the valley. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, officially connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir via rail. This marks a major milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.



During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. Speaking on the occasion, he said the development projects will further boost Jammu and Kashmir's growth journey. The train passes through two engineering marvels: the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world.