'Ab to discount code banta hai': Shaadi.com founder adds humorous twist to OYO's change in check-in policy

In a twist of humor, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal turned the spotlight on OYO Rooms’ latest check-in policy with an amusing request for a discount code.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

In a twist of humor, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal turned the spotlight on OYO Rooms’ latest check-in policy with an amusing request for a discount code. Mittal’s tweet came as a light-hearted reaction to OYO’s new requirement for unmarried couples in Meerut to present proof of their relationship before booking partner hotels.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mittal wrote, “Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO’ discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar?” The playful dig was directed at Ritesh Agarwal, the CEO of OYO Rooms.

While Agarwal is yet to respond, Mittal’s post ignited a storm of witty comments and memes on social media.

One user quipped, “Wedding venues pe discount code dilvao over OYO naughty Anupam,” to which Mittal mischievously replied, “Karein?”

Another user proposed, “How about sponsoring the first two nights of the honeymoon for a newly married couple in premium OYO properties who were matched on @ShaadiDotCom?”

Mittal replied with his signature humor, “Arre baba... itna toh hum nahin lete, but we can certainly consider a lottery system and give these out to a few ppl every month @ShaadiDotCom.”

The banter didn’t stop there. A third user jested, “@AnupamMittal Bhai 'Alimony' insurance ka package lao @ShaadiDotCom par.”

Another chimed in, summing up the vibe of the conversation, “Basically you are offering @ShaadiDotCom discount code to ‘OYO’ — give and take, dono ka fayda.”

Also read: OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

OYO's shift in check-in policy

OYO, a leading hotel booking platform, recently introduced a new policy change for its partner hotels, beginning in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The updated guidelines prohibit unmarried couples from checking into OYO partner properties, even if they have made online reservations.

Under the revised policy, all couples will be required to present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in. According to OYO, this step is part of an effort to address concerns raised by civil society groups and residents in Meerut.

The new rule will be implemented first in Meerut, with partner hotels in the city already instructed to enforce the guidelines. OYO sources indicate that the policy may be extended to other cities depending on the feedback and effectiveness of the move.

