Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Modi's decision to establish fast-track courts for NEET paper leak cases, stating it reflects the government's commitment to the youth's future. The move aims for speedy trials and strict action against culprits.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and strict action against those involved in NEET paper leak irregularities, saying the move reflects the government's commitment to the welfare and bright future of the youth.

"The welfare and bright future of the youth are both a top priority and a firm resolve for the Modi government. The Prime Minister's decision to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and strict action against those guilty in paper leak cases reflects this commitment," Shah said in a post on X.

युवाओं का हित और उनका उज्ज्वल भविष्य मोदी सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता भी है और संकल्प भी। प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट्स के गठन से पेपर लीक के मामलों में दोषियों के खिलाफ त्वरित सुनवाई और कठोर कार्रवाई का निर्णय इसी का प्रतिबिंब है। पेपर लीक के कारण युवाओं के भविष्य… https://t.co/7RExtxkHSG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 23, 2026

Shah said the step taken by the Prime Minister against those who jeopardise the future of the youth through paper leaks would prove to be a milestone.

"This significant step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against those who jeopardise the future of the youth through paper leaks will prove to be a milestone," he said.

BJP leaders welcome move

Shah's remarks came amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue. Further, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed Prime Minister Modi's directions for the establishment of fast-track courts, saying the government is committed to the future of the youth.

He added, "Prime Minister Modi has given directions for the establishment of fast-track courts because the government is committed to the future of the youth. Rahul Gandhi does not want to debate in Parliament. He sat on a dharna without informing anyone. They engage in irresponsible politics. We are all committed to the youth... We are ready for an open discussion. We also have a lot to say, but their job is to spread anarchy."

PM Modi vows swift punishment

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of safeguarding the future of the youth and announced that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The decision comes as the Centre faces mounting criticism and opposition's nationwide protests over alleged irregularities and NEET-UG examination paper leaks. (ANI)