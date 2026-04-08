NC chief Farooq Abdullah welcomed the US-Iran temporary ceasefire, expressing hope for peace. He stated dialogue is the only way forward and hoped India would play a role in ending the conflict, also noting India's changed stance on Palestine.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed confidence in peace returning to the West Asia region soon, following the US-Iran ceasefire two-week temporary agreement. Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said that "dialogue is the only way" for solving the conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I thank Allah for giving strength to both countries- the US and Iran- to talk sitting across the table. War is not a solution to any issue. There is no way other than dialogue...We don't know how long it will take for peace to return," he said.

Abdullah on Regional Impact and India's Role

"Energy source is very important for th world, and Allah has given them these resources. Many people from J-K work in that region. Many people's lives have been shaken up...We hope India will help in ending this war. There are many (working in West Asia) who send money back to their homes. I hope India will help in this. We are friends of America," he added.

He further stated that India has always supported the "cause of Palestine", but suddenly the country's stance got switched, which doesn't "augur well" for the nation. "For ages we had been supporting the cause of Palestine as it is a just cause. Suddenly, we switched. This doesn't augur well for our nation," he added.

Details of the Temporary US-Iran Agreement

This comes after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

While the proposed ceasefire remains temporary, global leaders, have emphasised the urgent need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and mitigate broader economic and security risks.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

Iran has outlined a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says could form the basis for a long-term resolution. Among its key demands is a firm US commitment to "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," underscoring Tehran's insistence on sovereignty over the critical waterway.

While the proposed ceasefire remains temporary, global leaders, have emphasised the urgent need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and mitigate broader economic and security risks. (ANI)