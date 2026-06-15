Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu honoured 170 farmers who contributed land for Noida International Airport by making them passengers on the inaugural flight to Lucknow, where they will meet CM Yogi Adityanath. The airport has now started commercial operations.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday interacted with farmers and their family members who will travel on the first commercial flight from Noida International Airport, highlighting their contribution to the development of the airport and the region's transformation into a major aviation hub. The interaction took place after the formal launch of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport. The farmers are among those whose families voluntarily contributed land for the construction of the airport.

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Inaugural Flight Honours Farmers, Minister Outlines Future Plans

Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The farmers who contributed land for this airport will travel on its inaugural flight to Lucknow, where a special interaction with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organised...This will serve as a hub for both domestic and international operations... Once completed, the Jewar Airport is set to become one of the largest airports in Asia..." He further outlined the airport's expansion plans, saying, "We will start with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, and the terminal will be expanded once that capacity is saturated. Ultimately, by the fourth phase, we aim to increase the capacity to 7 crore passengers per year..."

Ram Mohan Naiduu further said, "Today is a day of great joy and a historic milestone as the first flight prepares to depart from Noida International Airport. Under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath ji, we have made special arrangements for 170 farmers, who contributed their land to this project, to travel on this inaugural flight to Lucknow following a special meeting with them. At the same time, flights to Bangalore and other destinations are also ready to depart. In total, operations for four destinations are commencing today from Noida International Airport after much anticipation. Looking around, I see a great deal of emotion and excitement here today for an airport that is destined to be among the top five in our country."

Farmers' Delegation to Meet CM Adityanath

Marking the significance of the event, around 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, who voluntarily contributed their ancestral lands for the construction of the Noida International Airport, will travel on an inaugural flight to Lucknow today, where they will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The farmers' delegation will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh.

According to an official release, the farmers will meet CM Adityanath in Lucknow to thank him for the state's development initiatives and the establishment of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region.

Airport Operations and Connectivity

Meanwhile, the first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived at the airport from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. After its arrival in Jewar, the flight continued onward to Bengaluru, where it was scheduled to land at 11:05 am.

The airport is a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), representing a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

The airport has been developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, complementing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Project Scale and Infrastructure

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India.

Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)