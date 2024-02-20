'Khalistani agenda funded from abroad...' 'Real' farmer slams protests near Delhi's borders (WATCH)

A video circulating on social media showcases a Haryana individual accusing protesters of manipulating farmers' sentiments with Khalistani propaganda and foreign funding. He alleges that some protesters are wealthy and not genuine farmers, contrasting with the ongoing farmers' march towards Delhi

Videos of farmers lamenting over those protesting over MSP and other issues, and slamming them for playing with their emotions have been doing the rounds on social media. A new video has emerged from Haryana where an individual identified as Joginder Singh claimed that there was Khalistani propaganda behind the alleged farmers' protest. Speaking to a journalist, Joginder said everything is unfolding due to foreign funding from Canada and Pakistan. He further said that those who intend to diminish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, but instead, it will soar.

Their actions are merely manipulating the sentiments of farmers, he is heard saying, adding that real farmers will never issue threats against the Prime Minister of the country.

"They are protesting using expensive cars, guzzling alcohol worth over Rs 4000 every night. The real farmers do not even have money to fuel up their tractors. They are not real farmers," he says.

The video comes amidst farmers' representatives informing the government that they would persist with their march towards Delhi on Wednesday (February 21), after they rejected the government's proposition to procure pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP by government agencies for a five-year period. Protesting farmers have maintained their presence at Shambhu and Khanauri points along the Punjab-Haryana border, pressing the Centre to address a range of demands.

Dismissing the government's offer, the farmers declared their intention to proceed towards Delhi on Wednesday. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, conveyed to reporters at the Shambhu point of the Punjab-Haryana border, "We urge the government to either address our grievances or remove barricades and permit us to peacefully protest in Delhi."

In addition to seeking a legal guarantee on MSP, the farmers are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension provisions for farmers and farm labourers, debt relief for farmers, a freeze on electricity tariff hikes, the withdrawal of police cases, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They are also calling for the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who perished during previous protests in 2020-21.

Tensions escalated on Friday when Haryana Police utilized tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they approached barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Clashes between farmers and law enforcement personnel occurred during the initial two days of the protest as well. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Haryana has demanded the release of detained farmers and the restoration of mobile internet services in seven districts of the state in response to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call.

'They are fooling real farmers...' Sikhs in Punjab slam landlords protesting near Delhi borders