Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi, Haryana borders sealed; farmers say 'we are not anti-national'

Farmers are uniting for a massive march to New Delhi on February 13. Under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, they demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and fair treatment for sugarcane farmers.

In a powerful display of unity, farmers from across India are gearing up for a massive march to the national capital. Under the collective banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, these farmers, backed by over 200 farm unions, will converge on Delhi on February 13, pressing the government to address their long-standing grievances. Minimum Support Price (MSP), a critical lifeline for farmers, lies at the heart of their demands. The farmers insist on a legal guarantee that ensures fair prices for their produce. This demand was a key condition when they decided to suspend their agitation back in 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, General Secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher emphasized that their voices had remained unheard for 75 years. He urged the central government to take immediate action and address the pressing issues faced by the farming community.

“We embark on our journey from Beas, making our way to Fatehgarh Sahib,” declared Pandher. “Our demands remain steadfast: the MSP guarantee law, equitable treatment for sugarcane farmers, and a monthly pension of Rs. 10,000 for farmers aged 60 and above. It is disheartening that our own farmers are labeled ‘anti-national.’ We are proud citizens of this country, and for decades, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Our peaceful march aims to compel the government to listen.”

As the farmers prepare to leave Punjab and Haryana for Delhi, security measures have been heightened. Elaborate arrangements are in place along the Delhi-Haryana and Haryana-Punjab borders. The Haryana government has taken the extraordinary step of sealing the state’s border with Punjab, using barbed wires and concrete blocks to deter the anticipated ‘Dilli Chalo’ march.

In addition, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have been suspended in seven districts—Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa—from February 11 to 13.

In anticipation of the upcoming farmers’ protest, the Chandigarh administration has invoked Section 144 within the city limits. This measure, in effect for 60 days, aims to maintain law and order during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, at the Delhi borders, security has been significantly bolstered. The Delhi Police has fortified the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri entry points by installing nails and barricades. These barriers are intended to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from breaching the city limits. Reports indicate that over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, and cranes and earthmovers are actively positioned with large containers.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora personally inspected the borders shared with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to assess security arrangements. Additionally, a traffic advisory has been issued to commuters, aiming to mitigate road congestion. Starting from Monday, traffic restrictions and diversions will apply to commercial vehicles.

Specifically, the Singhu Border will witness diversions beginning on February 12 for commercial vehicles, followed by all vehicle types from February 13.

In light of ongoing farmer demonstrations across the national capital and its borders, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144. This prohibitory order, effective from February 11 to March 11, restricts protestors from entering Delhi using tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, commercial vehicles, or horses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey emphasized, “We are enforcing Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order. We have received information that farmer organizations plan to gather and march to Delhi on February 13, demanding legislation on MSP. Our priority is to prevent any breach of law and order.”

The central government’s invitation to farmers for talks on Monday, February 12 brings hope for resolution. Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai will engage in discussions with a deputation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government, accusing it of neglecting farmers and soldiers during its decade-long rule. While extending support to the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ call, Kharge highlighted that the central government has yet to issue any notification regarding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.