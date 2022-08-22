Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Monday is holding a 'mahapanchayat' Jantar Mantar, New Delhi where thousands of farmers from several parts of the country started reaching amid heavy security arrangements. SKM leaders alleged that at some locations, farmers were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar. However, the Delhi Police denied the claim.

    In a press statement, the SKM said, "Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has announced for a Kisan Mahapanchayat… and farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka & other states have already left for New Delhi. It will be a one-day program which will be conducted with complete peace and discipline. The timings for the panchayat will be from 11am to 4pm."

    After the conclusion of the panchayat, a memorandum will be submitted to the President of India. "If the government tries to create any kind of disturbance, then the government itself will be responsible for that," it added.

    Here are nine demands of the kisan panchayat listed by the SKM:

    1. Justice to the farmers' families who lost their loved ones in the Lakhimpur Kheri "massacre" and release of the farmers who are in jail for the last nine months. The arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, the "main accused of the massacre".

    2. The MSP should be guaranteed as per the Swaminathan Commission report on “C2+50% formula”, and as promised a law should be made to guarantee MSP.

    3. All the farmers of the country should be made debt free.

    4. Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 should be cancelled.

    5. Support price of sugarcane should be increased and cane arrears should be paid immediately.

    6. India should come out of the WTO and cancel all free trade agreements.

    7. All the cases registered during the farmers' movement should be withdrawn.

    8. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the outstanding compensation of the farmers should be released immediately.

    9. Agneepath scheme should be withdrawn.

