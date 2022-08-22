Farmers protest in Delhi: Police detain farmers at Ghazipur border, section 144 imposed

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through the outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

As protesters from across the states stormed to Jantar Mantar on Monday, the Delhi Police detained some farmers at the Ghazipur border. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' groups gave the call for protest after which security was tightened at Delhi borders.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have tightened security in the national capital, especially at the borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, in wake of the 'mahapanchayat'. The Delhi Police have also put up cement barricades and have tightened security at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

All vehicles entering the national capital are being checked and police personnel are on 'alert mode'. The Delhi Police have also denied permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to a statement issued by the DCP, the farmers' union had sought permission to protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, however, the same was not granted due to heavy rush. Prohibitory orders under section 144 have been clamped in New Delhi.

In wake of the mahapanchayat, traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' mahapanchayat.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in the outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

This comes a day after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border to take part in the protest at Jantar Mantar.

The farmer leader alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre and did not allow him to meet the unemployed youth. Speaking to reporters, a Delhi Police official said Tikait was stopped at the border around afternoon.

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police spoke to him and requested him to return," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.