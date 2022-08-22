FIFA ban: Supreme Court terminates CoA managing AIFF; elections to be completed by Sept 5

The Supreme Court's order comes a week after FIFA, the world's top football body, suspended the AIFF with immediate effect over "flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes". A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by the FIFA.

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) that was tasked to take over affairs of All India Football Federation (AIFF). The court also modified the election procedure for India's top football organisation by requiring that it be finished by September 5. The Centre had proposed deferment of AIFF elections scheduled for August 28 by a week because of proposed changes in the nomination process.

The apex court said it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by FIFA and holding of Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India as well as allowing participation of teams from India in international events.

The voter list for the elections will comprise the member states (35+1 associate), the court said.

In a desperate move to get the FIFA ban on AIFF revoked, the central government on Sunday moved an application in the Supreme Court, seeking an end to the "mandate" of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the world governing body.

On August 3, the Supreme Court issued a ruling mandating the holding of AIFF elections on August 28 under the auspices of the CoA, with 36 illustrious players being granted voting rights. However, the FIFA, which opposed the electoral college being made up of individual members, suspended the AIFF on August 15.

The AIFF was suspended with immediate effect by FIFA, the governing body of football in the globe, a week ago due to "flagrant breaches of the FIFA Statutes." In its decision of suspension, FIFA had alleged "undue influence from other parties." Additionally, it stated that the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot yet be hosted in India as planned" despite being set to take place in October of this year.

