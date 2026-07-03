A violent clash in Faridabad saw a Scorpio driver allegedly mow down a rival during a group fight, leaving one man critically injured. Police have arrested the driver and registered FIRs against both groups.

Investigators identified the victim as Mohammad Sadique alias Shahbaz, a resident of Sirohi village. Police said Sadique suffered fractures to his spine, limbs and other parts of his body, along with a severe head injury. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad.

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A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the Scorpio mowing down Sadique before crashing into a wall. Group Clash On Sirohi-Bijopur Road

Police said two men from the rival group, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Nafees of Dhauj, sustained minor injuries including bruises and cuts.

Locals claimed the violence stemmed from suspicion that Sadique had tipped off police about alleged criminal activities of the rival group, leading to a raid by Yamuna Nagar’s anti-vehicle theft team. Faridabad police denied this allegation.

Investigators said the clash occurred between 2 pm and 3 pm on Wednesday on the Sirohi-Bijopur road.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, confirmed that the Scorpio driver, 24-year-old Mohammad Tehsim of Dhauj, has been arrested. “The car used in the crime has also been recovered. He was produced before a court and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation,” Yadav said.

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Sequence Of Violence

Police said Sadique had a heated argument with Mohammad Wasim earlier in the day. Wasim then contacted family members, including his nephew Tehsim. Around 10 to 12 suspects arrived at the spot in a Scorpio and on motorcycles, leading to a violent clash.

Investigators said Sadique and others from Sirohi pelted stones and assaulted the rival group with rods and sticks. They also damaged the Scorpio and dragged Tehsim out of the vehicle when he allegedly attempted to ram them.

The violence continued for 10 to 15 minutes. Tehsim drove the Scorpio across adjoining fields and the road while chasing members of the rival group. During the chase, he allegedly spotted Sadique and accelerated towards him.

Sadique tried to climb onto the road to escape, but Tehsim allegedly drove the Scorpio into him, pinning him against a wall. The impact left Sadique critically injured.

Investigators said Tehsim and his associate fled the spot soon after.

FIRs Registered Against Both Groups

On the complaint of Sadique’s brother, Mohammad Shaharyaar, police registered an FIR against at least 12 suspects under Sections 109(1) (murder), 191(2) (rioting) and 189(2) (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dhauj police station.

A counter FIR was also filed against Sadique and others under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the BNS.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and determine accountability.