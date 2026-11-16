Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan stated the Indian Navy has evolved exponentially, ensuring readiness for current and future conflicts amid rapid global geopolitical shifts and the democratization of advanced warfare technologies.

Navy Chief Admiral Swaminathan Discusses Indian Navy Transformation

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday asserted that the Indian Navy has undergone an "exponential" transformation over the last four decades, stating that the force is "prepared for today's wars" while actively preparing for future conflicts.

Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, Admiral Swaminathan highlighted how rapid geopolitical shifts and technological breakthroughs over recent years have fundamentally altered the character of conflict. "A lot has changed in the last four decades. I would actually say a lot has changed in the last five years itself, because the speed at which geopolitics has changed in the last four or five years has been quite staggering. Technology has erupted in all kinds of forms in all streams of warfare, and so the character of war and warfare itself has changed very, very tremendously," the Navy Chief said.

Pointing to the widening spectrum of actors involved in modern conflicts, Admiral Swaminathan noted that globalisation and the "democratisation of technologies" have made advanced capabilities easily accessible to both state and non-state actors. "The number of players who are involved in any kind of conflict has just widened quite a lot, from state actors, non-state actors, all kinds of people, because of the phenomenon that we call democratisation of technologies," he said.

"Cheap, extremely powerful, extremely versatile technologies are available off the shelf for anybody to buy, because of the interconnectedness of the world and the whole sweep of globalisation that has been a feature of international relations in the last three or four decades. Capital, money, people, technologies can go from one part of the world to the other, and so technologies are available quite easily to anybody to buy off the shelf—the good guys and the bad guys at the same time," he added, observing that the proliferation of new weapons has complicated warfare significantly.

The Navy Chief also emphasised that modern warfare has expanded well beyond conventional theatres into newer domains, making conflicts far more complex and fast-paced. "Warfare has expanded to all domains. Traditionally we'd say we'd fight on the sea, on the land, and in the air. And now we have ourselves, in our own lexicon, added three more dimensions: we fight in the cyber, we fight in space, and we fight in the cognitive domain. And there are others who say we fight in the electromagnetic domain and all of that," Admiral Swaminathan said.

"It's expanded to include all kinds of domains, technologies have proliferated to all parts of the world, and so it's become a lot more complex; it's become a lot more fast-paced," he remarked.

Underscoring the growing role of the space domain in military operations, Admiral Swaminathan said the deployment of surveillance satellites has made the modern battlespace "virtually transparent." "Because of space being such an important feature in everything that militaries do, the battlespace has become virtually transparent. The number of surveillance satellites that the world deploys simply for keeping the Earth under observation has been quite staggering, and it has increased the transparency of the battlespace quite a lot. So I would say there's been a tremendous, tremendous change," he noted.

Reflecting on his four decades in uniform, Admiral Swaminathan spoke about the leap in capabilities across the Indian Navy's fleet operating in the Indian Ocean Region, adding that similar progress is evident across the Indian Armed Forces in general. "The way the Indian Navy has transformed in the four decades that I have been in uniform is quite astonishing. The kind of ships that we served in when we got into the Navy and the kind of ships that we field today into the Indian Ocean Region—the difference between them has not been linear, it's been exponential, in the construction, in the stealth, in the technological capability, in the range of its surveillance abilities, in the range of its weapons," he said.

Concluding on the Navy's operational readiness, Admiral Swaminathan added, "Quite a lot has changed in the Indian Navy itself, and I'm very happy to say that I can speak for the Indian Navy once again: we are prepared for today's wars and we are preparing for future wars." (ANI)