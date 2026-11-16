Former PM H D Deve Gowda has written to PM Modi urging intervention in Karnataka's water crisis. He called for a review of the Cauvery Tribunal award, the clearance of the Mekedatu project, and better water allocation via the NWDA.

Deve Gowda Urges PM Modi to Address Karnataka Cauvery Water Crisis

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has written a detailed six-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the water shortage in Karnataka's Cauvery basin and seeking urgent intervention from the Union Government to address the drinking water and irrigation crisis in the state. In his letter dated November 2, Deve Gowda said the current year has been one of water scarcity for Karnataka, with the state receiving barely 60 per cent of its normal rainfall.

He said a rainfall deficit of nearly 35 to 40 per cent had prevented reservoirs in Karnataka from filling even up to 50 to 55 per cent of their capacity, resulting in a severe shortage of water for both irrigation and drinking purposes. He alleged that despite the poor storage levels in the reservoirs, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had repeatedly directed Karnataka to release water, yielding to the demands of Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu required water for irrigation, while Karnataka sought to reserve it for drinking purposes, which, he said, receives the highest priority under the National Water Policy. The former Prime Minister also contended that the CWMA had been vested with extensive powers, including the storage, apportionment, regulation and control of Cauvery waters, as well as supervision of the operation of reservoirs, which he claimed were ultra vires the Constitution.

Deve Gowda urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti, through the Prime Minister, to modify the powers and functions of the CWMA, refer the review of the Cauvery Tribunal's award to a fresh tribunal, urgently clear the DPR of the Mekedatu Drinking Water Supply Project, and finalise the DPR of the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery link project.