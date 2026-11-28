The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the state electricity board to resolve a pending meter installation application within two days, stating that unrelated third-party disputes cannot block legal electricity connections.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state electricity board to decide an application seeking installation of an electricity meter, preferably within two days, observing that objections raised by third parties cannot indefinitely delay the process of providing an electricity connection. Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the oral order on November 27, 2026, while hearing a writ petition filed by Rajesh Kumar Sharma against the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and other respondents.

The petitioner had approached the High Court alleging that despite repeated requests, he had failed to obtain an electricity meter for his premises. His counsel submitted that the local Executive Engineer had agreed to install the meter, subject to completion of the requisite formalities, but Sohan Lal and others were creating hurdles in the process. Appearing for the respondents, senior advocate Sunita Sharma submitted that the electricity department was duty-bound to provide an electricity connection, subject to compliance with the prescribed requirements. She also pointed out that the objection raised by Sohan Lal related to pending civil litigation in which the petitioner was not a party.

Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the dispute, the High Court directed respondents No. 3 and 4 to decide the petitioner's application expeditiously, preferably within two days, in accordance with the principles laid down in its September 10, 2026 judgment in Veena Thakur versus HP State Electricity Board and Others. The court also referred to the relevant rules framed under the Electricity Act, which deal with situations involving objections or physical obstructions during the installation of electricity connections. As per the provisions cited, the applicant is required to extend necessary assistance to the electricity authorities, while the responsibility for removing obstructions rests with the electricity board. In cases where an owner or occupier raises objections, the authorities can seek written permission from the District Magistrate or Commissioner of Police and, if required, police assistance to facilitate the installation. The order reiterates that third-party objections and pending disputes cannot be permitted to indefinitely obstruct the provision of an electricity connection when an applicant is complying with the prescribed rules and procedures. (ANI)