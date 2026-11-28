Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a strict three-line whip to all Lok Sabha MPs, mandating attendance at a crucial party meeting to finalize strategy regarding the controversial Constitution Amendment and Delimitation bills ahead of the special session.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming session of Parliament, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Saturday issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha Members of Parliament, making attendance mandatory at a key parliamentary party meeting scheduled for Sunday to finalise the party's official strategy and floor articulation on the Centre's proposed Delimitation bill. The parliamentary party meeting has been convened on Sunday, November 29, at 4:00 PM at the Shiv Sena (UBT) Parliamentary Party Office, located at 128 A, Parliament House in New Delhi. According to the official communication issued by the party's Lok Sabha Chief Whip Anil Desai, the meeting has been called specifically to deliberate upon The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which are slated to be taken up during the Special Session commencing on Monday, November 30.

Underlining the high stakes involved, the directive emphasised that in view of the importance and urgency of the matters to be discussed, the physical presence of every Lok Sabha parliamentarian is strictly mandatory. The whip noted that all members are directed to ensure their attendance without fail, stipulating that no member shall remain absent without prior permission from the Chief Whip. The communication further carried a stern warning regarding compliance, noting that any failure to adhere to the three-line whip, including absence from the meeting without prior authorisation, would be viewed seriously and could render the concerned MP liable to disciplinary action, including proceedings under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India, subject to applicable constitutional and legal provisions.

The move comes amid intense consultations within the opposition INDIA bloc to coordinate their parliamentary response to the twin legislative drafts cleared by the Union Cabinet, which propose a significant restructuring of parliamentary constituencies alongside provisions tied to women's reservation. The Parliament sitting has been convened to introduce and pass the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which propose a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats, freeze inter-state proportions until 2051, and fast-track 33% women's reservation before the 2029 polls. Because a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in each House, every single vote on the floor is critical. The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s move mirrors similar whips issued by other INDIA bloc constituents, including the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), following Saturday’s Opposition strategy meeting where parties resolved to oppose the revised delimitation package on the floor of the House. (ANI)