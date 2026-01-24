A 4.5-year-old girl in Faridabad, India, was allegedly beaten to death by her father for failing to write numbers from 1 to 50. The man reportedly assaulted her with a rolling pin and slammed her to the floor.

A horrifying incident in Faridabad, Haryana, has sent shockwaves across India after a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father for failing to write numbers from one to 50.

The tragic case, which occurred on January 21, 2026, highlights severe concerns about child safety, domestic violence, and the extreme consequences of unchecked parental discipline.

According to police reports, the accused has been identified as Krishna Jaiswal (31), a tenant residing with his family in the Jharsentali village area of Sector-58 in Faridabad. Jaiswal and his wife both worked in private companies, with his wife out for work during the day while he stayed at home and cared for their children.

In an attempt to homeschool their daughter, Jaiswal allegedly asked her to write numbers up to 50. When the child was unable to complete the task, he reportedly lost his temper and physically assaulted her.

Eyewitness accounts and police investigations detail that Jaiswal initially struck his daughter multiple times and then allegedly beat her with a rolling pin, later slamming her to the floor in a violent outburst. The child, who was named as Vanshika in some reports, sustained severe injuries and collapsed. Although he rushed her to a hospital in Ballabgarh, doctors declared her dead.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Jaiswal initially told his wife that their daughter had suffered a fall from the stairs and become unconscious. However, when the mother returned from work and saw the injuries and marks on her daughter’s body, suspicions arose. It was later revealed that their seven-year-old son informed his mother about the abusive assault his sister had suffered at the hands of their father.

Local police responded promptly after the complaint was lodged. Jaiswal was arrested and produced before a city court, where he was remanded to police custody for further investigation. An FIR has been registered at the Sector-58 police station, and the case is being treated as a severe instance of child homicide and domestic violence.

This disturbing episode has drawn widespread attention to the dangers of extreme corporal punishment and the need for more robust awareness and enforcement of child protection laws in India. Child rights advocates argue that educational struggles, especially at a tender age, should never be met with violence. Instead, experts emphasize the importance of supportive and age-appropriate guidance for children during their formative learning years.

Authorities have reiterated that such violent behaviour warrants strict legal action, and communities are urged to remain vigilant about child welfare and report any signs of abuse immediately to the police or child protection agencies.