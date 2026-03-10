Following his discharge in the excise policy case, AAP's Manish Sisodia visited Mata Vaishno Devi. He expressed deep faith in the deity, attributing both his successes and imprisonment to her will and called the court's verdict 'historic'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, following the Court's discharge in the excise policy case. Sisodia said his faith in Mata Rani has remained strong through all phases of his life, including during his imprisonment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'My Faith in Mata Rani is Immense': Sisodia

Speaking to reporters in Katra, Sisodia expressed gratitude after the trial court's verdict, which discharged all 23 accused in the case related to the Delhi Excise Police 2021-22. "Whatever I have received in life, whatever I am, I never imagined it. But the fact is that I have always dedicated myself to the feet of Mata Rani. I have been coming here since childhood, and I have immense faith in Mata Rani," Sisodia said.

He said he attributed both the highs and lows of his life to the blessings of the deity. "When I was hearing praise and becoming famous and receiving honours, I would say that she has given me all this. Even when I was sent to jail, I told her that she has sent me to jail. When I came out, I still thank her," he added.

Referring to the trial court's decision, Sisodia described it as a "historic verdict." "Now, when the court has given such a historic verdict that this case was false and has no merit, then this could not have happened without Mata Rani. She also knows the truth of my life," he said.

Delhi High Court Intervenes in Case

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the operation of adverse remarks made against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the investigating officer in the trial court's order that discharged all accused in the excise policy case.

The High Court also directed the trial court to defer proceedings in the connected Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case until further hearing of the matter.

The order was passed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma while hearing an appeal filed by the CBI challenging the discharge order.

The appeal stems from a February 27 order of the Rouse Avenue Court, which discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others, stating that no prima facie case of criminal conspiracy was established in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy.