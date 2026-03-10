TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee questioned President Murmu's remarks on protocol lapses in West Bengal, suggesting an 'agenda' behind her public statements. The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee government of disrespecting the President.

TMC questions President's 'agenda'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee questioned the remarks made by President Droupadi Murmu regarding alleged lapses in protocol during her recent visit to West Bengal, suggesting that "there must have been some agenda" behind the statements made by the President regarding the issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters here, Banerjee said the party's position had already been made clear by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but added that questions remained about the way the matter was raised publicly. "Our CM has said what she had to say. I do not have anything to say after that. But there are a few things I would like to say. If the President was hurt over something, she should have called up the CM and told her," he said. "On one hand, she says that Mamata is her sister, and on the other, she makes statements against Mamata. This is not right...There must have been some agenda, and that is why she said all that to the press," Kalyan added.

The Controversy: What President Murmu Said

The controversy erupted after President Murmu, during an event in Darjeeling linked to the International Santal Conference, expressed disappointment over the arrangements made during her visit. The President had raised concerns about the choice of venue, stating that the remote location made it difficult for members of the Santal community to attend. She also pointed out that the West Bengal Chief Minister and several ministers were not present at the event.

BJP slams WB govt for 'disrespecting' President

The issue soon triggered sharp political reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accusing the West Bengal government of disrespecting the President.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had insulted the President and criticised the state government over the incident. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticised the Trinamool Congress, saying that while the party often raises concerns about the Constitution being under threat, it failed to show respect to the office of the President.

TMC rejects allegations, calls it 'politically motivated'

Meanwhile, TMC leaders rejected the allegations of protocol violations and termed the controversy politically motivated. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee earlier said that the event was organised under the jurisdiction of the Airports Authority of India and the responsibility for arrangements rested primarily with the organisers. He maintained that the state government respects the office of the President and dismissed the BJP's allegations as attempts to create unnecessary controversy. (ANI)