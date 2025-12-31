A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving vehicle in Faridabad and pushed out near SGM Nagar, suffering serious injuries and requiring 12 stitches. Police have arrested two accused and launched an investigation.

In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving vehicle in Faridabad and later pushed out of the van in the early hours of the morning. The crime, which reportedly took place over several hours along the Faridabad–Gurgaon Road, has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about women’s safety during late-night travel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim sustained multiple injuries and required 12 stitches following the assault. Police have arrested two men in connection with the case and launched a detailed investigation.

Assault Inside Moving Vehicle

According to the police, the woman had taken a lift in an Eco van late at night after being stranded without transport. At the time, two men were already inside the vehicle. Instead of dropping her at her destination, the accused allegedly drove towards Gurgaon and continued along the highway for nearly two hours.

Police said one of the men continued driving while the other allegedly assaulted the woman inside the moving van. The victim reportedly resisted the attack, following which she was beaten and seriously injured.

Thrown Out Near SGM Nagar

At around 3 am, the accused allegedly pushed the woman out of the moving vehicle near the SGM Nagar area in Faridabad before fleeing the scene. Despite her injuries, the woman later managed to contact her sister and inform her about the assault.

The sister immediately rushed to the location and took the victim to Faridabad Civil Hospital for medical assistance.

Victim Undergoing Treatment

Owing to the severity of her injuries, doctors referred the woman to AIIMS Delhi for specialised treatment. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Faridabad, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Medical officials confirmed that the victim suffered injuries to her face and head and required multiple stitches.

Complaint Details And Police Action

Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that, according to the complaint filed by the victim’s sister, the woman had called her around 8.30 pm, stating that she had an argument with their mother and was heading to a friend’s house. She had assured her sister that she would return within a few hours.

However, after midnight, the woman was reportedly waiting for transport when the Eco van stopped and offered her a lift, which eventually led to the alleged crime.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Continues

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, police have arrested both accused. The men are reportedly natives of Madhya Pradesh and were residing in Faridabad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure justice for the victim.