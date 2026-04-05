A family in India booked an entire train coach for a wedding, creating a “wedding on wheels.” A viral video showed the group celebrating with decorations, music, and dancing, sparking mixed online reactions. While many praised the creative idea, critics questioned the use of public resources when train tickets are scarce.

A unique wedding journey has grabbed attention online after a video showed a family reserving an entire train coach to travel together for the celebrations. The clip, now widely shared on social media, showcases a lively atmosphere inside the compartment, with decorations, music, and dancing turning the space into what many called a “wedding on wheels.”

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Passengers, dressed in festive attire, were seen enjoying the journey like a pre-wedding event. The coach appeared fully customised for the group, with banners, garlands, and arrangements that gave it the feel of a moving celebration. At one point, the bride-to-be was seen cutting a cake as relatives cheered, adding to the joyful mood.

The video was shared with the caption: “When a Marwari wedding party books a railway coach! #IndianRailways #marriage”

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As the clip gained traction, reactions poured in from across the internet. A section of users appreciated the idea, calling it creative and a fun way to bring families together during travel. Some even described it as a reflection of vibrant Indian wedding traditions and community bonding.

However, not everyone was impressed. Critics raised concerns about whether such grand usage of railway resources is appropriate, especially in a country where securing train tickets can be difficult.

One comment read: “Is it really necessary… many passengers struggle daily to get even a seat,”

Despite the divided opinions, such bookings are permitted under Indian Railways’ Full Tariff Rate (FTR) system, which allows groups to reserve entire coaches with advance payment and planning.

The viral moment highlights how celebrations are evolving in India—blending travel, tradition, and social media—while also sparking conversations around privilege, accessibility, and public space usage.

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