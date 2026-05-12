BJP's CT Ravi slammed CM Siddaramaiah, citing Karnataka's #2 rank in farmer suicides and questioning his tenure. He alleged the Congress high command lacks the 'guts' to act. BY Vijayendra also hit out, calling guarantee schemes 'gimmicks'.

BJP leader questions Siddaramaiah's tenure

Claiming that Karnataka ranks 2nd in farmer suicides, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Tuesday said the Congress high command "doesn't have the guts to take a decision against Siddaramaiah." He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure is uncertain and questioned the state's performance on issues like farmer suicides and corruption allegations. He also alleged that the Congress high command lacks the courage to act against Siddaramaiah.

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Speaking to the reporters, Ravi said, "... there is no certainty on how long Siddaramaiah will remain the CM, and he talks about guarantees. Karnataka ranks 2nd in farmer suicides. Is that an achievement? Are the scams achievements? They should be ashamed...the Congress high command doesn't have the guts to take a decision against Siddaramaiah."

The Congress-led government in Karnataka, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is gearing up to hold a large "Sadhana Samavesha" in Tumakuru on May 20 to commemorate three years in power.

State BJP President criticises guarantee schemes

Earlier in the day, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress government in the State, saying that their guarantee schemes are merely election gimmicks. Speaking at a press conference, Vijayendra said that the Congress party may have won the by-elections, but their victory won't last long. "You have won the by-elections. What contributed to your victory? You used the guarantee schemes to win elections. Your victory will not last long," he said.

Taking a jibe at CM Siddaramaiah, he added, "Earlier too, Siddaramaiah was in power. At that time, they won in Gundlupet and Nanjangud. But in the general election held five months later, people sent Siddaramaiah home."

Further, Vijayendra raised questions on the government's initiatives on various issues, including road infrastructure, funding for irrigation, hospitals, schools, and various constituencies. "The government's guarantee schemes have become mere election gimmicks. In the last three years, have you given any priority to roads? Have you provided funding for irrigation? Has the government given grants to hospitals and schools? Have you released funds for the development of MLAs' constituencies?" he asked. (ANI)