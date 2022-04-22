Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

The statement comes after questions were raised regarding the suicides by Indians in other countries. The government was also questioned whether they made efforts to ascertain the reasons behind these incidents of suicide among the Indians residing abroad and steps taken to curb the cases.

Family and personal issues is the major reason of the suicide among Indians abroad, informed V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs of India.

There have been 4005 cases of suicide by Indians in other countries since 2014 and the Ministry of External Affairs and our Missions accord high priority to the welfare and well-being of Indian nationals especially of Indian workers who constitute a large proportion of expatriate Indians, he added.

The statement comes after questions were raised regarding the suicides by Indians in other countries. The government was also questioned whether they made efforts to ascertain the reasons behind these incidents of suicide among the Indians residing abroad and steps taken to curb the cases.

Responding to the same, Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) is a welfare initiative of Government of India to provide support to Indian expatriates in need. In order to prevent workers’ deaths such as suicides, road accidents etc., awareness campaigns are conducted by the Missions/Posts through labour camps organised by PBSKs in collaboration with the Indian Missions/Posts.

The minister further said Indian officials work proactively to alleviate and resolve the difficulties being faced by Indians abroad. Indians abroad having any difficulty can approach Indian Missions/Posts in getting his/her problems addressed promptly. Mission abroad have also taken initiatives like establishing 24x7 Helplines and Toll Free Helplines, holding Open House sessions to provide an additional informal platform to address the problems of Indian nationals, engaging with social organizations and individuals to reach out to Indian nationals, promoting practices like Yoga for healthy living including for mental health and wellbeing, etc., he added.