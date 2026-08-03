Delhi Police sources clarified that no regular FIR has been registered in the alleged PM abuse case, only a Zero FIR from Noida. Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of intimidation, while CJP's Saurav Das slammed the move as unjustifiable.

The Delhi Police have clarified that no regular First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far in connection with the alleged abusive remarks made against the Prime Minister, senior Delhi police sources said. As per the sources, a Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police last week, but it is yet to be converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage.

Kejriwal Accuses PM Modi of 'Intimidating' Youth

Earlier on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "intimidating" the youth, referencing the situation and assured the girl involved in the case that he stands with her. "What Modi ji did to Ruchika Singh is a cowardly act. By doing this to Ruchika, you want to instil fear in the youth. But the fear of you and your police has now been eradicated from the hearts of the youth. You intimidate one Ruchika, and ten more Ruchikas are posting videos against you on social media. Ruchika, I stand with you. If you ever need any kind of help, just let us know," he said.

CJP Slams 'Unjustifiable' Use of Criminal Machinery

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the registration of a Zero FIR against a woman from Noida for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He said that using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass people is unjustifiable and questioned why similar action is not taken against MPs facing criminal charges.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "One might condemn the use of abusive language during a protest. However, using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass them through the police is absolutely unjustifiable. Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offence in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time. 50% of the MPs in the Lok Sabha face criminal charges, including heinous ones like rape, murder, and dacoity, yet no action is taken against them."

"You simply want to single them out and make an example of them. This is utterly condemnable. I once again appeal to the government and its police machinery to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone. Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable," he further said.

In a post on X, Das said that the police should focus on MPs facing criminal cases instead of targeting young people. "The misuse of criminal machinery against Ruchika Singh is unacceptable. Profanity does not attract a criminal case. 50% of Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, close to 100 MPs in the BJP. The Police can focus their energy towards them, not a 25-year-old! Harassment of the young must STOP immediately!" Das said.

Background of the Case

The development comes days after Noida Police registered an FIR against a woman over allegedly objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march held over the NEET paper leak. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following the protests, and Parliament on Thursday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. (ANI)