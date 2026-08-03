Independent MP Pappu Yadav claims he received death threats after an alleged knife attack at his residence. The incident followed a controversy over his skit on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. Delhi Police has detained one accused in the case.

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday claimed that he has received several death threat calls after an attack against him during a press conference at his residence amid controversy over his skit on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement.

The alleged attack took place during a press conference at Pappu Yadav's residence, where a scuffle broke out between individuals and the MP's supporters. The MP has alleged that the incident was a "plot to kill" him.

MP Defends Skit, Details Threats

Speaking to ANI, Pappu Yadav defended his skit outside Parliament, stating that the opposition MPs raised the issue of donation theft without naming or abusing any individual. He said, "Since this morning, I have received four threatening calls saying, 'We will kill you today' People saying, 'I am speaking from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad,' or 'I am speaking from the Bajrang Dal. If you step out, we will kill you. Apologise.' I don't understand what I am supposed to apologise for. You are the ones committing theft. You are the ones toying with the faith of the common man. You are the ones betraying God."

"What complaint can I file now? Since morning, these 'Kalnemi' sadhus have been saying things like 'bring his head'. I had actually gone to see a doctor just now. I can barely speak," he added.

He maintained that his skit was within the bounds of propriety. "My question is straightforward. We respect all saints. I did not name any specific individual, nor did we abuse anyone. It was the opposition's protest which included Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul Gandhi is raising the donation theft issue, and I just presented it through a skit. You made Hamunam dance; there were thefts at the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temples, but you stayed quiet. I responded while staying within the bounds of propriety and the Lakshman Rekha," the Lok Sabha MP added.

Police Detain One Accused in Attack

Meanwhile, of the two people involved in the alleged knife attack against Pappu Yadav, Delhi police has detained one of them at the Tilak Marg Police Station.

Delhi Police has identified two accused, Sumit Sharma and Happy Sharma, in the alleged knife attack against Pappu Yadav after the controversy over his skit on Ram Temple donation embezzlement. Sumit, who was allegedly carrying a knife, has been detained by the police and is being interrogated.

According to the police, the role of Happy Sharma, who allegedly threw a slipper at the Independent MP, is being verified. According to police sources, Sumit's Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report confirms that he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

However, one of the accused, Happy Sharma, denied carrying any knife, adding that they were beaten after a verbal altercation with Pappu Yadav's supporters. (ANI)