Scammers have created a fake website for Bengaluru's famous Kumara Krupa State Guest House. They've cheated people trying to book rooms online out of lakhs of rupees.

Bengaluru (Jul 28): Cybercriminals have pulled off a major con by creating a fake website for Bengaluru's well-known 'New Kumara Krupa State Guest House'. A whole network has been exposed for cheating customers out of lakhs of rupees through fake online room bookings.

The massive cyber fraud came to light after the guest house's senior manager, Karthik Santosh, filed a complaint with the police. The scam was discovered when several customers contacted the management, saying they had received booking confirmations and invoices from a website they thought was official.

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Fake Website Created Under kumarkrupaguesthouse.in

The scammers set up a fake website with the domain name kumarkrupaguesthouse.in. They illegally used the official name and identity of the government guest house to make it look legitimate. Customers who tried to book rooms through this fake site were sent fake bills and receipts to gain their trust. Believing it was the real government portal, many people paid online and fell for the trap.

The Kumara Krupa Guest House management has issued a strong clarification, stating that they have absolutely no connection to this fake website. They have urged the public and guests to be cautious and properly verify the platform before booking rooms or making any payments online. Following the complaint, the Bengaluru Central Division's Cyber Crime (CEN) police have registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act. They have launched an investigation and are now on the hunt for the criminals behind this scam.

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