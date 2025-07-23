UP STF busted a fake embassy in Ghaziabad run by Harsh Vardhan Jain, who posed as an ambassador of imaginary countries. He issued fake documents, ran shell companies and used cars with diplomatic plates.

In a shocking discovery, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a fake embassy being run out of a rented house in Ghaziabad. The man behind this operation, Harsh Vardhan Jain, was arrested from the spot on July 22. He had turned a bungalow in Kavi Nagar into what he claimed was the embassy of a fictional country called “West Arctica”.

Jain posed as a diplomat or ambassador and also claimed to represent other fake countries such as Saborga, Poulvia and Lodonia. To look real, he even used luxury cars with fake diplomatic number plates.

How the scam worked

According to STF officials, Jain promised people business deals and job opportunities abroad. In return, he took large sums of money. To run the scam, he also used shell companies to run an illegal hawala network, which is a way of sending money secretly without going through banks.

He handed out fake documents, ID cards and passports in the name of these made-up countries. Some of these documents even had the seal of India's Ministry of External Affairs, which was forged.

What was recovered in the raid

During the raid, the STF found shocking items from Jain's fake setup:

4 luxury cars with fake diplomatic number plates

12 diplomatic passports issued by fake countries

34 rubber stamps of different countries and companies

Forged documents with government seals

2 fake PAN cards

2 forged press ID cards

Rs 44.7 lakh in cash

Foreign currency from several countries

Company papers and business-related documents

Police said all these items were used to cheat people and make the setup look official.

Jain's past and police action

Officials say this is not Jain's first brush with the law. In 2011, he was caught with an illegal satellite phone. His name has also come up in the past for suspected links with controversial godman Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

A fresh FIR has been registered at the Kavi Nagar police station. Police are now looking into Jain's wider network and trying to find out if more people were involved. More arrests could happen soon.

(With ANI inputs)