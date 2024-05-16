Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fake 'bomb' note found in Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight's washroom sparks panic (WATCH)

    Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's washroom.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Panic ensued aboard a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as a crew member discovered a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" in the aircraft's washroom, according to police reports on Thursday.

    The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday evening, prompted an immediate search of the flight. However, authorities found nothing suspicious during the investigation, a police officer stated.

    The alarming discovery was made just as the flight was preparing for take-off at 7 pm, intensifying concerns among passengers and crew members. Upon noticing the tissue paper, the crew promptly alerted authorities, prompting the involvement of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Delhi Police.

    In response to the potential threat, passengers were swiftly asked to disembark from the aircraft as security personnel conducted a thorough search. Despite the extensive inspection, no evidence of explosives or any other suspicious items was found on board.

    Following the clearance from security officials, passengers were rerouted to their destination via another aircraft, ensuring their safety and the resumption of their travel plans.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
