    Fake antiquities case: Kerala HC allows IG Lakshman to withdraw plea against CM's office

    The suspended Inspector General of Police G. Lakshman reversed course days after making accusations against the Kerala Chief Minister's Office and moved the Kerala High Court to withdraw his plea with serious allegations. The court allowed him to withdraw the plea on Tuesday (Oct 3).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (Oct 3) granted permission to now-suspended Inspector General of Police Gugulloth Lakshman to withdraw his plea against the Chief Minister's office. Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, however, demanded that he pay Rs. 10,000 in costs and rejected the suspended IG's assertion that his attorney had lodged the plea without instructions. Lakshman had earlier filed an application to withdraw the petition, alleging that the lawyer had added controversial remarks without his permission. The court strongly criticized this. 

    The court held that the petitioner could not escape by blaming the lawyer. This is tantamount to making a farce of court proceedings, the court said. The High Court pointed out that the complainant, who made the allegation against the lawyer, did not file a complaint with the Bar Council. The court directed him to pay the fine within one month. The court also allowed the withdrawal of the petition which made serious allegations against the Chief Minister's office.

    Lakshman had earlier raised serious allegations in a plea filed against the Chief Minister's office stating that it was home to an "extra-constitutional authority" that was "compromising, mediating, and arbitrating some of the financial deals in Kerala." 

    The petitioner stated that some of the disputes sent by the High Court to various arbitrators were resolved by the said authority. "That invisible hands and extra-constitutional brain is operating behind the curtain and commanding the second respondent (investigating officer in Monson Mavunkal case) for doing this kind of illegal activities," the plea stated.

    IG Lakshman has been accused of offences punishable under Sections 468 ('Forgery for purpose of cheating'), 471 ('Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 420 ('Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120B ('Punishment of criminal conspiracy').

    The Crime Branch had named G Lakshman as the mastermind behind the antiquities scam involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued notice to him directing him to appear for interrogation on August 14. However, he skipped the interrogation citing health problems. The Crime Branch found that he had kept up a close relationship with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraud case garnered media attention, and he was suspended on November 10, 2021.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
