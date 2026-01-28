Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of 'dirty politics' for suggesting foul play in Ajit Pawar's death. Fadnavis called her remarks unfortunate, echoing Sharad Pawar's plea not to politicise the tragedy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in "dirty and despicable politics" as various leaders across the political spectrum mourn the sudden demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar. He said that Banerjee's remarks were "very unfortunate" and further accused the West Bengal CM of "stooping to such a low level in politics".

"It's very unfortunate. Senior leader Sharad Pawar himself has very clearly stated that an accident occurred, and tragically, lives were lost in the accident, and that politics should not be played over this. I am deeply saddened that we have reached such a point where such dirty and despicable politics are being played out even over someone's death," Fadnavis told ANI.

"I am very sad that Mamata Didi is stooping to such a low level in politics. It is very unfortunate and completely wrong. She should not have made such a statement. To insult a very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra by politicising his death in this manner is absolutely wrong," he added.

Banerjee Demands Probe, Hints at Foul Play

This comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at foul play in the plane crash and demanded a Supreme Court probe into the incident. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar, and late Ajit's all friends and followers. The incident needs a proper investigation."

Sharad Pawar Urges Not to Politicise Nephew's Death

As this happened, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar urged people not to politicise the death of his nephew who was killed in the fatal Baramati plane crash. The leader said that the plane crash was an accident and "politics should not be brought into this".

"This is a huge loss for Maharashtra. Maharashtra has lost a dynamic and decisive leader. Some people are saying there is some politics behind this, but it was an accident, and there is no politics involved. Politics should not be brought into this," Pawar said in a video message. (ANI)