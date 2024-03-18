Fact-checking TMC RS MP Saket Gokhale's poll violation claim over PM Modi using IAF aircraft

TMC RS MP Saket Gokhale filed a complaint against PM Narendra Modi with the Election Commission, alleging a violation of the code of conduct for using an IAF helicopter during a political rally in Andhra Pradesh. Fact-checking revealed that EC's guidelines allow for exceptions in security-related matters for the Prime Minister.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Saket Gokhale, lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Election Commission of India on Monday. Gokhale alleged that PM Modi violated the code of conduct by reportedly using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend a political rally.

Taking to social media, Gokhale shared a copy of the complaint filed against PM Modi, following the rally in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. He highlighted the regulations set by the Election Commission that prohibit the use of state machinery for campaigning, drawing parallels to the disqualification of Indira Gandhi in 1975 for similar reasons.

Gokhale raised concerns about whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid for renting the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper and urged the Election Commission to clarify the necessity of using an IAF helicopter for campaigning. He questioned the need for such high-security measures, noting that Chief Ministers and other Z+ protectees typically utilize standard VVIP choppers equipped with adequate security features.

Reminding the EC's commitment to strictly address violations of the code of conduct, Gokhale expressed interest in whether an investigation or any action would be taken against PM Modi for utilizing an IAF chopper for election campaigning.

Fact-checking Saket Gokhale's claim

Fact-checking revealed that the Election Commission's guidelines allow for exceptions in security-related matters for the Prime Minister.

'The only exception from the prohibition will be the Prime Minister and other political personalities, who might, in view of extremist and terrorist activities and threat to their lives, require the security of a high order and whose security requirements are governed by any statutory provisions made by the parliament or the State Legislative in this behalf,' the EC model code of conduct handbook states.

It further states, under the sub-heading 'Tours of Prime Minister for Election Campaign' -- '(1) The restriction regarding personal staff members who can accompany on personal/ private tours shall not apply to the Prime Minister. (2) The Prime Minister has been exempted from the operation of the model code of conduct provision pertaining to the combining of official visits with electioneering visits. (3) In regard to the construction of helipads during election tours of the Prime Minister, the State Administrations can be requested to undertake the construction of helipads. However, the expenses incurred on the construction of such helipads will be borne by the political party concerned in accordance with the Commission’s instructions related to charging of expenditure for star campaigners.'

PM Modi's Andhra Pradesh Visit

PM Modi's appearance at the large-scale public gathering, named Prajagalam, alongside leaders from the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh, marked the inaugural NDA election rally in the state leading up to the concurrent legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13.