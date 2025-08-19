PIB has warned against a fake SMS claiming to be from India Post, asking users to update address details via a fraudulent link. India Post doesn't send such messages. Citizens are urged not to click links and to report such scams promptly.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a public warning through its Fact Check unit, alerting citizens to a fake SMS scam circulating widely. The fraudulent message claims India Post has sent a package, which has arrived at a warehouse, and urges recipients to update their address details within 24 hours to avoid the item being returned. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the message was entirely false and clarified that India Post does not send such notifications requesting personal information for delivery. “Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned. This message is fake,” PIB stated.

The fake message reads, “India Post: Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address CAKA information. Please update your address details within 48 hours otherwise your package will be returned. Please update your address in the link:https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index. After the update is completed we will re-deliver within 24 hours, India Post!”

