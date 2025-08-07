Two Speed Post options now exist: normal (address-specific) and registered (addressee-specific, retaining all Registered Post features). This streamlines operations, optimizes logistics, and enhances customer experience.

Bengaluru: There have been rumors online that India Post has discontinued its Registered Post service. This claim is false. According to an official clarification by India Post, Registered Post is not being stopped. Instead, it has been upgraded and integrated with Speed Post services to improve efficiency and delivery timelines. In an official communication, India Post stated: “Registered Post service has not been discontinued. It has been integrated with Speed Post to provide all benefits of Registered Post along with faster delivery and better tracking.” This integration aims to streamline mail operations, optimize logistics, and enhance customer experience.

What has Changed?

India Post assures that the key features of Registered Post will continue, including:

Addressee-specific delivery (delivered only to the person named or their authorized representative)

Acknowledgment of receipt

Legal validity of the delivery

Tracking at every stage

However, these have been merged with Speed Post for added benefits. According to India Post, “Registered Post features are now available under Speed Post with additional benefits such as faster delivery, secure OTP-based handover, and real-time tracking.” This means when customers book Speed Post with registration, they get faster delivery timelines, online tracking updates, secure OTP delivery, Cash on Delivery (COD) options, discounts for volume shipments, and corporate account features.

India Post argues that this is being done to “improve delivery timelines and optimize resources, both Registered and Speed Post items are now processed through a unified system” for reducing transit delays and increasing backend efficiency. The move is part of the government’s larger plan to modernize and rationalize postal services in India.

Under the revised system, there are now two types of Speed Post delivery. Speed Post (normal) is address-specific, meaning the item can be delivered to anyone available at the given address. On the other hand, Speed Post with Registration is addressee-specific, which means it will be delivered only to the person named on the package or their authorized representative — just like the traditional Registered Post. This upgraded format retains all the core features of Registered Post, such as delivery acknowledgment, legal validity, and real-time tracking, but offers the added benefit of faster delivery timelines through the Speed Post network. Therefore, India Post confirms that the service is not discontinued, only improved. The claim that Registered Post has been stopped is false.

Scroll to load tweet…