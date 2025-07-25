Image Credit : Google

Another great feature of the Kisan Vikas Patra project is that any child over 10 years of age can also invest in it. According to the rules, parents can take the KVP project on behalf of the child. The maturity period of this project has been fixed at 10 years, but if necessary, premature withdrawal can be made after 2 years and 6 months. There is also a nominee option. Through this, your family can also benefit from your investment.