Post Office RD: Invest Rs 300 Daily, Get Rs 17 Lakh on Maturity
Post Office RD: Get 6.7% annual interest from January 2024. Minimum investment starts at Rs. 100. This scheme is backed by the Indian government.
Post Office RD Scheme
The Post Office RD is a savings plan where you deposit small amounts monthly to build a large sum. It works like a bank RD but is safer with a government guarantee. Market fluctuations won't affect your money, making it ideal for stable returns.
Investment Details & Interest Rate
* Minimum investment: Rs. 100 per month. No maximum limit.
* Interest rate: Currently 6.7% annual compounding interest (effective from January 1, 2024). The rate is revised quarterly.
* Maturity period: 5 years, extendable by another 5 years.
Saving Rs. 333 Daily
Saving just Rs. 333 daily adds up to about Rs. 10,000 monthly.
5 years: Total deposit: Rs. 6,00,000. Interest: Rs. 1,13,659. Total: Rs. 7,13,659.
10 years: Total deposit: Rs. 12,00,000. Interest: Rs. 5,08,546.
Total: Rs. 17,08,546.
Even with Rs. 5,000 monthly savings, you get Rs. 8.54 Lakhs after 10 years, including Rs. 2.54 Lakhs interest.
Key Benefits
Security: Government-backed, ensuring your money's safety. Loan facility: Borrow up to 50% of the deposited amount after one year. Premature closure: Close the account before maturity in emergencies, with some interest deduction.
Who Can Invest?
Anyone can invest individually or via a joint account. Ideal for those seeking stable returns with low risk and planning for future expenses. For details, visit the Post Office official website or your local post office.
