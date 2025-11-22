BJP leaders slammed TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for his call to lay a foundation stone for a Babri Masjid, accusing the party of using communal rhetoric and divisive politics to consolidate Muslim votes as its political ground slips in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday sharply criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir over his controversial remarks referring to laying the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid, alleging that the TMC is resorting to communal rhetoric to consolidate Muslim votes as its political "ground slips away" in West Bengal.

BJP Accuses TMC of Desperation

Speaking in Ranchi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said that the TMC and its leaders were making such statements out of their fear of "defeat" and desperation, as development--not communal politics--was now the dominant public sentiment. "For all these people, their ground is slipping; they are seeing defeat in front of them because the country wants development and PM Modi... Now these people will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Babri Masjid based on communalism. What do you want to do for the country? The country wants development," he said.

TMC MLA Vows to Build Babri Masjid

Seth's remarks come a day after the TMC MLA from the Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad district called for laying the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid on December 6 in the district's Beldanga region, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said on Friday.

Attack on Mamata Banerjee's Government

Seth further targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that her government's position has been weakened and accusing her party of using communal issues for political gain. Citing the recently concluded Bihar elections, in which the public gave a landslide mandate to the NDA, the MoS claimed that public sentiment is currently in favour of development over such matters. "The result of Bihar came, and everyone chose development... This kind of thing is not going to work in the country... Mamata Banerjee's ground has slipped away in Bengal, and she is seeing defeat in front of her because after the implementation of the SIR, the lakhs of infiltrators who were brought to the country as guests, now no infiltrator will stay in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader RP Singh also condemned Kabir's remarks, alleging that TMC was using divisive politics for electoral gains. "The TMC is targeting Muslim votes; that's why they're making such statements claiming they're laying the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid. Their MLA in Murshidabad is saying this," he said. "It's unfortunate that, in pursuit of vote-bank politics, they're promoting divisive issues in the country," he added.

The controversy arose after Humayun Kabir's comments triggered political pushback, with the BJP accusing the TMC of deliberately stoking sensitive religious issues.

Humayun Kabir also talked about building a Babri Masjid-like mosque in the state back in 2024. (ANI)