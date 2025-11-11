A blast in a Hyundai i20 near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 8 and injured 24. PIB fact-check debunks viral image claiming it showed the incident. Top agencies including NIA and NSG are probing all angles; investigation ongoing.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring 24 others, officials said. Amid the chaos, social media was flooded with an image claiming to depict the blast site in Delhi. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the image is from a 2024 blast in Lebanon and is not related to the Red Fort incident.

“Some propaganda accounts are circulating an old image on social media, falsely claiming it to be linked with blast in Delhi,” PIB tweeted. “The image is from a 2024 blast in Lebanon, not from Delhi. Always verify such claims through credible and official sources before sharing.”

Blast Occurred in Hyundai i20, Full Investigation Underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said top investigating agencies are probing the incident with full intensity. The explosion took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort around 7 pm, damaging three to four other vehicles and injuring pedestrians and auto-rickshaw passengers.

Citing hospital authorities, Shah confirmed, “Eight people lost their lives while several others received injuries in the blast, and the investigators are keeping all options open while probing the incident.”

Shah emphasized that all angles are being investigated, and “no possibility is being ruled out.” When asked if it was a terror attack, he said, “It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by forensic authorities and NSG, we can't say anything. But we are not ruling out anything, and investigating the matter from all angles.”

Shah visited the blast site and met some of the injured at LNJP Hospital, adding that he will hold a high-level meeting with top officials on Tuesday to analyse the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation.

Eyewitness Accounts Highlight Chaos

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed the blast's devastating impact. Eyewitnesses reported seeing bodies on vehicles and scattered body parts near the site.

An injured witness said, “There was a Swift car in front of my auto. There was something in that car that suddenly blasted.” Another added, “I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud.”

Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, said, “The entire building shook due to the blast. There was chaos in the market as people started running.”

The Delhi Fire Services reported that six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one auto-rickshaw were gutted in the fire, which was brought under control by 7:29 pm. The blast shattered windows of vehicles parked several meters away, and the sound was reportedly heard at ITO, several kilometers away.

Links to Recent Terror Foiling in Region

The blast comes hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in Faridabad.

Authorities said Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested in Faridabad after explosives, weapons, and timers were recovered from his residence. Eight people, including three doctors, have been arrested in a “white collar” terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials confirmed that Dr Ganaie, along with Dr Shaheen, a woman doctor from Lucknow, were taken into custody for interrogation. An AK-47 rifle was reportedly found in Dr Shaheen’s car.

High Alert in Delhi

Following the blast, a high alert was sounded across Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the Delhi Police cordoned off the area. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police, NSG, and FSL have started probing the incident.

Home Minister Shah expressed his grief over the tragedy, saying, “My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. My prayers are there for their quick recovery.”