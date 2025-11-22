The Northern Command organised 'Op Drishti', a unique surgical eye camp in Udhampur, J&K. It screened over 2,000 people and conducted more than 400 complex surgeries, providing life-changing eye care to personnel and civilians in remote areas.

Successful 'Op Drishti' Eye Camp in Udhampur

A first-of-its-kind advanced surgical eye camp 'Op Drishti' was organised by Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur, from November 18-22, 2025, in collaboration with the surgical team from Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi. The camp exceeded expectations, screening more than 2,000 people and performing over 400 surgeries, including complex procedures for cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal ailments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

People, including serving personnel, dependents, Veer Naris (war widows), and local civilians, came from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including remote villages in Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban, etc. The surgical team consisted of highly skilled and experienced ophthalmologists led by Brigadier SK Mishra, a distinguished ophthalmic surgeon and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), who has the distinction of performing surgery on two Presidents of India.

Dignitaries Laud a 'Unique Endeavour'

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh virtually addressed the closing ceremony and appreciated the efforts of the Northern Command and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for providing emergency medical care as and when required to the people of J-K. Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi also virtually addressed the gathering, congratulating the AFMS and Northern Command for this unique endeavour. LG of J-K Manoj Sinha attended the closing ceremony. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma was present on the occasion. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, visited the camp on November 20, 2025, and interacted with the patients.

Stories of Renewed Hope and Restored Sight

Among the beneficiaries is Surinder Singh, a 72-year-old patriarch from Poonch. He was not merely battling blindness for 2-3 years; he was carrying the heavy, indelible scars of loss. He had witnessed the unfolding tragedy in his very neighbourhood as Pakistan resorted to shelling during Operation Sindoor, leading to the loss of lives of his neighbours, the vital breadwinners, the pillars of their families. Surinder Singh transformed his gratitude into action, becoming a tireless champion who, with his restored sight and intimate understanding of grief, personally mobilised fellow citizens paralysed by sorrow and hardship. Similarly, Abdullah Shafeeq, a 56-year-old retired soldier from Mendhar, proved pivotal in coordinating and facilitating the provision of these specialised ophthalmological facilities to residents impacted by the recent conflict. The camp delivered life-changing results, perhaps best exemplified by Rajkumari Devi, 96 years old, who has received the gift of clear sight and now has the precious ability to witness the world in full clarity.

A Shared Vision of Service

The genesis of this impactful medical mission lay in a shared vision of service, conceptualised by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at the request of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. Responding swiftly to this call for vital healthcare outreach, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi instructed the highest echelons of military medicine - DG, AFMS & DG Medical Services (Army) - to meticulously plan and execute the camp's operations. To guarantee clinical excellence, the Chief of the Army Staff further instructed the setting up of a specialised camp within the operational area of Udhampur. (ANI)