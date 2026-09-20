SIT filed a chargesheet against eight individuals in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi donation theft case. CCTV footage, cited as key evidence, allegedly shows one accused removing money on 85 occasions. Mobile chats and CDRs were also part of the probe.

CCTV recordings have emerged as key evidence in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi donation theft case, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chargesheet filed in the local court here stating that accused Avinash Shukla allegedly removed donation money on 85 occasions during the counting process.

SIT Chargesheet Names 8, Cites Electronic Evidence

The SIT has filed a chargesheet against eight accused persons in the case, citing CCTV footage, mobile chats and Call Detail Records (CDRs) as part of the evidence collected during the investigation.

Roles of Individual Accused Outlined

The chargesheet also details the alleged roles of other accused persons in the case. Karunesh Pandey was allegedly seen removing offering money twice and assisting in the theft on 68 occasions, while Manish Kumar Yadav was allegedly involved 16 times and assisting in the removal of money on 19 occasions, as per the SIT's chargesheet.

The investigation report further states that Lavkush Mishra allegedly removed offering money once and assisted in the removal of money on 52 occasions. Anukalp Mishra was allegedly observed assisting in the removal of money 56 times, while retired bank employee Rama Shankar Mishra was allegedly seen removing offering money once.

Key Witnesses and Full List of Accused

The chargesheet also mentions the alleged communication links between the accused persons, citing mobile chats and Call Detail Records (CDRs) as evidence. Around 98 individuals have been listed as witnesses in the case, including then General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Ji.

The eight accused named in the chargesheet are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu.

The FIR in the case was registered on June 25 following a complaint filed by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The complaint alleged theft, embezzlement and planned misappropriation of funds donated by devotees.

The police have submitted the chargesheet before the court after examining CCTV footage and other electronic evidence related to the alleged theft of offerings at the temple. (ANI)