A speeding Tata Tiago EV caused a massive multi-vehicle collision on Ludhiana's Bahadurke Road, injuring five people. The horrifying incident, captured on CCTV, shows the car ramming into a motorcycle, bicycle, scooter, and e-rickshaws. Police have arrested the driver and are investigating the crash.

A collision so strong that it flung a motorcyclist into the air, overturned an e-rickshaw and damaged multiple other vehicles - all in one go. The incident was reported from Ludhiana's key Bahadurke Road. A speeding Tata Tiago EV suddenly rammed multiple vehicles - a bicycle, an Activa scooter, a motorcycle, and two e-rickshaws.

Five people were hurt and taken to the hospital after the accident. The driver has been charged by the police. Accident footage from CCTV cameras shows the horrifying event that happened. It took place on September 24, Thursday. The footage shows normal vehicular movement on the Bahadurke Road at around 4:35 pm, just before the accident took place. Suddenly, the Tiago EV approaches at a high speed, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist and a cyclist.

The impact was so strong that the motorcyclist was thrown into the air and hit the ground several times before landing about 30 feet away on the road.

The crazy car still wouldn't stop at this point. It then hit two e-rickshaws coming the other way and an Activa scooter. There is an e-rickshaw that has turned over on the road.

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There were five injuries in the accident. One of the drivers of the e-rickshaws that was hit was Jatinder Pal Singh. Singh said that the speed of the car was between 100 and 120 miles per hour. Besides that, he said that the car's driver might have been drunk. The Salem Tabri police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and launched an investigation. The driver has also been taken into police custody.