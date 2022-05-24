Facebook selfie helps Bengaluru police to arrest fugitive murder suspect

Madhusoodhan aka Madhu, a native of Mysuru, is the suspect. Madhu was previously detained in March 2014 together with six of his colleagues for allegedly killing a 65-year-old banker, Uday Raj Singh, in Lakkasandra, near Wilson Garden. He was granted temporary release by the high court in May 2017 but thereafter went missing.

A selfie shared on Facebook by a close acquaintance of a murder suspect assisted police in Adugodi in Karnataka capital Bengaluru in apprehending the 35-year-old guy, who had been on the run since May 6, 2017.

Madhu resided in Patna for a while before moving to Pune, where he took odd jobs. He concealed his true identity and led a double life under aliases. But Madhu's good fortune ran out a few days ago when he travelled to Bengaluru to visit a friend. The two went to a mall near Peenya and snapped a selfie, which the friend shared on Facebook. An unidentified individual phoned Adugodi police and told them about the photos in which Madhu was seen.

The photo was validated by police, who discovered it was shot in a mall near Peenya and identified Madhu's buddy as the one who uploaded it. Madhu was arrested and sent to jail on Sunday.

Madhu, who has an MBA, began her career as an assistant manager at a private bank. Later, in Mysuru, he co-founded a franchise trading business with Srirang Abhishek, another defendant in the murder case. The pair lost more than Rs 1 crore. They came upon an internet advertisement for an ancient gold and diamond necklace placed by Uday Raj Singh and his wife Susheela.

According to authorities, Madhu and Abhishek devised a scheme to rob the elderly couple of the jewellery and paid them a visit on March 25, 2014, acting as prospective purchasers.

They reportedly killed Singh and stole the jewellery with the aid of five others. All seven were apprehended by police within a week.